Barcelona and Real Madrid dumped out of Copa del Rey

Madrid, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double to reach the semi-finals.

Barca were beaten 1-0 by Bilbao at San Mames, where Inaki Williams scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, after la Real had seen off Madrid 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu.