Barcelona And Real Madrid Dumped Out Of Copa Del Rey
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:00 AM
Madrid, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double to reach the semi-finals.
Barca were beaten 1-0 by Bilbao at San Mames, where Inaki Williams scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, after la Real had seen off Madrid 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu.