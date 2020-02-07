UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona And Real Madrid Dumped Out Of Copa Del Rey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Barcelona and Real Madrid dumped out of Copa del Rey

Madrid, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double to reach the semi-finals.

Barca were beaten 1-0 by Bilbao at San Mames, where Inaki Williams scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, after la Real had seen off Madrid 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Related Topics

Santiago San Bilbao Barcelona Madrid Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

7 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

8 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

8 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

8 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.