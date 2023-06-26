Open Menu

Barcelona Confirm Gundogan Signing From Man City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Barcelona confirm Gundogan signing from Man City

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Ilkay Gundogan has signed for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of his Manchester City contract, the Catalan club said Monday.

The German midfielder, 32, has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a year's extension and a release clause of 400 million Euros ($436 million).

"He is bringing his presence, nose for goal and reading of the game which has made him one of the best midfielders of the past decade," said Barcelona in a statement.

Gundogan has been an influential presence for Pep Guardiola's City side since joining in 2016, captaining the team to a stunning treble this season.

The midfielder netted twice in the FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester United and Guardiola admitted City were trying to renew his deal.

Manchester City are poised to seal the arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to help replace Gundogan, who won five Premier League titles during his time at the club, as well as helping them earn their first ever Champions League win this season.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2012.

In Manchester he scored 60 goals in 304 appearances for City.

Barcelona's new signing bolsters a midfield with plenty of options, including young Spaniards Pedri and Gavi, and Dutchman Frenkie de Jong.

However coach Xavi Hernandez has said the club still need to sign a defensive midfielder after captain Sergio Busquets left for Inter Miami at the end of his contract.

