Barcelona Crowned Spanish Super Cup Champions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Barcelona crowned Spanish Super Cup champions

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup with a 3-1 victory against Real Madrid in Sunday's final at Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium.

Spanish midfielder Gavi scored the opener in the 33rd minute with a close-range finish after Polish forward Robert Lewandowski's assist.

Near the end of the first half, Lewandowski finished in the six-yard box on a quick counterattack. Gavi dribbled the ball to assist Lewandowski.

Another Barcelona midfielder, Pedri, was unmarked to make a close-range finish after Gavi's cross from the left.

Barcelona made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

In injury time, Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema scored a consolation goal.

Barcelona won El Clasico 3-1 to secure their 14th Spanish Super Cup.

With 14 wins, Barcelona are the record holders. Their nearest opponents, Real Madrid, won the Super Cup 12 times.

Meanwhile, this is Barcelona's first trophy under the helm of Xavi.

Xavi, a Barcelona legend, was hired by the club in November 2021.

