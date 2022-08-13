UrduPoint.com

Barcelona Finally Register Lewandowski On Eve Of New Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Barcelona finally register Lewandowski on eve of new season

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Barcelona managed to register new signings Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha on Friday in time for their Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

However, French defender Jules Kounde remains unregistered with La Liga.

Barcelona have spent 153 million Euros on transfer fees alone to strengthen their squad, with Lewandowski the most notable new arrival from Bayern Munich.

That deal came a year after Barca were forced to let Lionel Messi go to PSG as the Catalan giants laboured under eye-watering reported debts of 1.35 billion euros ($1.39 billion).

Faced with severe limits on spending in order to comply with La Liga's financial controls, Barcelona needed to raise money quickly to be able to invest in signings and, crucially, to register new players.

Earlier Friday, Barcelona sold another part of their media production unit "Barca Studios" for 100 million euros to Orpheus Media.

Barcelona have already sold 25 percent of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century to US investment firm Sixth Street for some 400 million euros.

They had already sold 24.5 percent of Barca Studios, which manages the club's digital business and audiovisual productions, to Socios.com for 100 million euros on August 1, and then another 25 percent to US investment firm GDA Luma for 100 million euros more.

In the space of a few weeks, 600 million euros had been brought in to fill the coffers.

According to Marca, French international Kounde can only be registered if the club reduces its payroll.

"So in the next few days, players in the squad will have to leave," claimed the daily.

Kounde signed at the end of July on a five-year deal.

According to the Spanish press, Barca paid 50 million euros, with 10 million in bonuses, to recruit the defender from Sevilla.

Related Topics

Century Business Barcelona Money July August Media TV From PSG Bayern Sevilla Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2022

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th August 2022

16 minutes ago
 Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

9 hours ago
 Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

10 hours ago
 Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division i ..

Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

10 hours ago
 Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.