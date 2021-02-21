UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona Hit By Late Penalty To Draw With Cadiz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Barcelona hit by late penalty to draw with Cadiz

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Barcelona compounded their Champions League misery at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain by drawing on Sunday at home to Cadiz, who scored an 87th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi broke a Barcelona record by making his 506th La Liga appearance for the club and marked the milestone with a goal, his own spot-kick looking likely to secure a narrow win for his side.

But Barca failed to score a second despite a hatful of chances and Cadiz punished them with a late equaliser, Alex Fernandez converting from the spot after a wild swing from Clement Lenglet.

The draw means Ronald Koeman's side move only one point closer to Atletico Madrid in the table instead of three, after Atletico gave their rivals an opportunity by losing at home to Levante on Saturday.

Related Topics

Cadiz Barcelona Sunday From PSG Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

10 minutes ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

1 hour ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

2 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.