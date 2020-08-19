UrduPoint.com
Barcelona President Announces Koeman As New Coach

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Barcelona president announces Koeman as new coach

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Barcelona midfielder Ronald Koeman has been appointed the club's new coach, the La Liga giants' president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Tuesday.

"Koeman will be Barca's coach next season," Bartomeu told the side's television channel.

Koeman, who has been in charge of the Netherlands since 2018, replaces Quique Setien who was sacked after Barca were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals in a 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last week.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

