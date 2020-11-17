Barcelona prosecutor launch racism enquiry into two Espanyol fans

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :In a first in Spain, public prosecutors in Barcelona on Monday opened an enquiry into two Espanyol supporters for racist insults.

The two fans are suspected of having racially abused Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams during a La Liga match with Espanyol last season.

Prosecutors accuse the fans of having "attacked the dignity of persons because of discrimination linked to nation or national origin".

The action follows a complaint registered by the national football league following the January 25 match in which Williams, born to Ghanaian parents, was subject to racist insults, notably monkey chants.

Police and security managed at the time to identify three supporters, including one minor who is not being investigated.