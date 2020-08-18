UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Sack Quique Setien As Coach - Club

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Barcelona sack Quique Setien as coach - club

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien as coach, the club confirmed on Monday, with Ronald Koeman the frontrunner to be his replacement.

"The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team," Barca said on Twitter.

Setien was only appointed in January but has paid the price for Barca surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

