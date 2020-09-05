Madrid, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Barcelona hailed Lionel Messi's decision to remain at the club on Friday.

Messi said he had been forced to stay because president Josep Maria Bartomeu would not let him exercise a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for free.

However, Barcelona highlighted Messi's pledge to give his all for the team by posting a picture of the striker on Instagram in the club's new kit, with the caption: "I'm going to give my best. My love for Barça will never change".