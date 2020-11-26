UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona Salute Maradona, 'icon Of World Football'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Barcelona salute Maradona, 'icon of world football'

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Barcelona described Diego Maradona as an "icon of world football" on Wednesday, after the Argentine died of a heart attack aged 60.

Maradona played for Barca between 1982 and 1984, winning a Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and a Spanish Super Cup with the club.

He scored 38 goals in 58 matches for the Catalans before leaving to join Napoli, where he enjoyed greater success.

"Thank you for everything Diego," Barca posted in a message on social media, with a picture of Maradona in the Blaugrana shirt.

"FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club (1982-84) and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego."

Related Topics

Football Attack World Social Media Died Barcelona FC Barcelona

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

1 hour ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.