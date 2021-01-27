UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Sets March 7 For Delayed Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Barcelona on Tuesday announced March 7 as the intended date for the football club's delayed presidential election and will, for the first time, allow postal voting.

The vote was originally scheduled for January 24 but postponed in the face of increased Covid-19 restrictions in Spain.

The regional government in Catalonia has since modified the law governing votes at sports clubs to allow a postal ballot. The club said that members over the age of 65 would also be able to vote from home.

The club had originally planned to set up polling stations across Spain and Andorra but said on Tuesday that "the forecast that the current restrictions on various territories of the state will be maintained until the date of the elections, makes it impossible.

" The club said five polling sites will be open in Catalonia and one in Andorra for members who want to vote in person.

The three candidates to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu, are Victor Font, Toni Freixa and former club president Joan Laporta.

Bartomeu resigned last October. Since then, the club has been run by a management team presided over by Carles Tusquets.

