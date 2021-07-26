Barcelona settle Neymar lawsuits

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Spanish football club Barcelona said Monday they had "ended out of court in an amicable fashion" the various lawsuits with their former Brazilian player Neymar.¨"As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties," the club said in a statement.