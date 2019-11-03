UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Slip To Shock Defeat After Levante Goal Flurry

Sun 03rd November 2019

Barcelona slip to shock defeat after Levante goal flurry

Valencia, Spain, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi scored again but was helpless to prevent Barcelona conceding three goals in seven minutes on Saturday as Levante stormed to a surprise 3-1 victory in La Liga.

Messi converted a first-half penalty at the City of Valencia Stadium for his sixth goal in five games only for Levante to stun the defending champions with an incredible treble shortly after the hour.

Jose Campana and Borja Mayoral scored in the 61st and 63rd minutes before Nemanja Radoja added a third in the 68th to finish Barca off and give Real Madrid the chance to move top of the table later on Saturday. Levante climb to eighth.

After seven consecutive wins in all competitions, Barcelona arrived in Valencia as overwhelming favourites to cement their place at the summit, particularly given the irresistable form of Messi.

His goal here was the 500th of his career with his left foot and it looked likely to give Valverde's team another three points until bedlam ensued in the second half.

To make matters worse, Luis Suarez was forced off in the 41st minute with an injury to his right calf and would now appear to be a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Slavia Prague.

Levante started well and Barcelona were fortunate to escape a ragged few minutes that included Suarez being booked for a foul committed by Arthur Melo. Referee Hernandez Hernandez corrected his error after being made aware by VAR.

Barcelona settled, long periods of possession finding a successful outlet down the left where Nelson Semedo twice slipped Antoine Griezmann in behind right-back Jorge Miramon, who then conceded the penalty.

This time it was Semedo who broke clear and Miramon clipped the defender's heal, allowing Messi to sweep the spot-kick high into the corner, even if replays suggested Griezmann had been offside.

