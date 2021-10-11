UrduPoint.com

Barcelona To Host Olympiacos In EuroLeague Basketball Game

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Barcelona to host Olympiacos in EuroLeague basketball game

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :FC Barcelona will host Olympiacos Piraeus in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season match on Wednesday.

The match will be played at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona as the two undefeated teams will vie for the top spot in the standings.

Last week, Barcelona defeated FC Bayern Munich 80-72 and Olympiacos beat Real Madrid 74-68. FC Barcelona currently sit atop of the standings while Olympiacos Piraeus placed second.

Related Topics

Barcelona Palau Top FC Barcelona Real Madrid Bayern

Recent Stories

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

1 minute ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

4 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

5 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory ..

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

5 minutes ago
 KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases ..

KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases: Bangash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.