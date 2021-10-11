Barcelona to host Olympiacos in EuroLeague basketball game

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :FC Barcelona will host Olympiacos Piraeus in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season match on Wednesday.

The match will be played at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona as the two undefeated teams will vie for the top spot in the standings.

Last week, Barcelona defeated FC Bayern Munich 80-72 and Olympiacos beat Real Madrid 74-68. FC Barcelona currently sit atop of the standings while Olympiacos Piraeus placed second.