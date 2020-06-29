UrduPoint.com
Barcelona To Sign Miralem Pjanic From Juventus For Initial 60 Million Euros

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Barcelona to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for initial 60 million euros

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Bosnian international midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for an initial 60 million Euros ($67.4m), plus a potential five million euros more in bonuses, the two clubs announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old will move to the Camp Nou on a four-year deal once the current, delayed season has been completed.

The two clubs earlier confirmed that Brazilian international midfielder Arthur Melo will move in the opposite direction to Juventus in a separate deal for 72 million euros plus a further 10 million euros in variables.

