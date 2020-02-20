UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Use La Liga Rule To Sign Braithwaite

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Barcelona use La Liga rule to sign Braithwaite

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Danish forward Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after capitalising on a curious La Liga rule to ease their shortage of options up front.

Barca have taken advantage of the regulation that enables Spanish clubs in the top two divisions to buy from another La Liga club outside the transfer window if they lose a player to injury for more than five months.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear, allowing the Catalans to sign Braithwaite after paying the Dane's 18 million euro buy-out clause.

"The player will sign a contract with the Club for the rest of the season and four more until 30 June 2024 with the buy out clause set at 300 million Euros," Barcelona announced on their website.

After also selling Youssef En-Nesyri to Sevilla last month, Braithwaite's exit is a cruel blow for struggling Leganes, who will not be able to bring in a replacement unless an exception is made by La Liga.

Leganes sit 19th in the table and play 17th-placed Celta Vigo on Saturday. Braithwaite was their top scorer this season with six goals.

But the 28-year-old's addition will give cover for Barcelona, who were already without Luis Suarez to a knee injury before Dembele's extended absence was confirmed.

The club applied for permission last week to make an emergency signing and were given the green light by La Liga on Monday.

Braithwaite could make his debut when Barca play Eibar at Camp Nou in the league on Saturday but the rule states he will not be allowed to play in the Champions League.

His arrival comes after the club allowed Carles Perez to join Roma and Abel Ruiz to leave for Braga last month, when both forwards might have proved useful options in the squad.

