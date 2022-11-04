UrduPoint.com

Barcelona's Pique Announces Retirement After Stellar Career

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Barcelona's Pique announces retirement after stellar career

Barcelona, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Barcelona's Gerard Pique announced his retirement on Thursday after a decorated career, saying "the moment has come to end this journey".

"Saturday's match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou," the 35-year-old posted on Twitter.

The veteran defender bows out with four Champions League titles and the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.

"I wanted to tell you that I've decided the moment has come to end this journey," he said in a video clip of the star watching images of himself as a small boy wearing the Barcelona shirt, or chasing after autographs.

"There's no other team after Barca," he added.

"I'm going to become a super fan, I'll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son." "And sooner or later, I'll be back," he concluded.

Arriving at the Camp Nou aged 10 Pique left his home city for Manchester United's academy in 2004, winning a first Champions League trophy under then manager Alex Ferguson in 2008.

He then returned to Catalonia, helping Barca to eight La Liga crowns, seven Copas del Rey and three Champions League titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Pique takes his leave with Barca knocked out of the Champions League for the second season running.

A sporting icon in Spain he had celebrity status too as partner to Colombian singer Shakira.

They met during the filming of the video of Shakira's 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka.

Shakira sang the official song before the 2010 World Cup closing ceremony in South Africa, with Pique's Spain defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium.

The couple, who announced their separation in June, have two children.

Pique has mixed playing with a burgeoning business career, founding the sports events company Kosmos which was behind the revamp of tennis' Davis Cup.

Kosmos and Pique courted controversy at payment they received for helping arrange the Spanish Super Cup's move to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Business Twitter Company Johannesburg Almeria Barcelona Spain South Africa Saudi Arabia Netherlands Shakira Euro Manchester United June 2015 Love

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

1 hour ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

1 hour ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.