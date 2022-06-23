UrduPoint.com

Bardet Leads DSM, AG2R With O'Connor And Jungels For Tour De France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Bardet leads DSM, AG2R with O'Connor and Jungels for Tour de France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Romain Bardet will lead a revamped Team DSM made up largely of newcomers in this year's Tour de France, the team announced on Thursday.

Australian Ben O'Connor will lead the AG2R Citroen team along with Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, with former yellow jersey wearer Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium overlooked.

Bardet, who finished second overall in 2016 and third in 2017, is one of DSM's most experienced riders along with German sprinter John Degenkolb, with both returning to the race, which starts in Denmark on July 1, after missing last year's edition.

Dutch rider Nils Eekhoff is participating in a second Tour de France, but the other riders, including Italian sprinter Alberto Dainese, a stage winner in the last Giro d'Italia, will be making their debuts.

The team has been overhauled from last year's Tour, with only Eekhoff still present.

It will be the ninth Tour de France for Bardet, winner of three stages in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The 31-year-old's last race was the Giro d'Italia which he pulled out of in the 13th stage on May 20.

AG2R's O'Connor will compete in his second Tour de France, with fit-again Jungels selected after showing form in the recent Tour of Switzerland.

Geoffrey Bouchard will compete in his first Tour, aged 30, having won the 'King of the Mountains' jerseys at both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro in his career.

But Van Avermaet, who wore the yellow jersey for 11 days in 2016 and 2018, has missed out.

"It's a difficult decision to deprive yourself of a charismatic rider, with a strong record," said AG2R general manager Vincent Lavenu.

DSM team: Romain Bardet (FRA), Alberto Dainese (ITA), John Degenkolb (GER), Nils Eekhoff (NED), Chris Hamilton (AUS), Andreas Leknessund (NOR), Martijn Tusveld (NED), Kevin Vermaerke (USA)AG2R Citroen team:Ben O'Connor (AUS), Geoffroy Bouchard (FRA), Mikael Cherel (FRA), Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA), Stan Dewulf (BEL), Bob Jungels (LUX), Oliver Naesen (BEL), Aurelien Paret-Peintre (FRA)

Related Topics

USA France German Hamilton Luxembourg Ita Van Lead Belgium Switzerland Denmark May July 2017 2016 2015 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

6 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

53 minutes ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

2 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.