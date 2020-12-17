UrduPoint.com
Barnier Believes Post-Brexit Deal 'possible' By Friday

Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Barnier believes post-Brexit deal 'possible' by Friday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :EU negotiator Michel Barnier told MEPs it would be "difficult but possible" to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain by Friday, parliamentary sources told AFP.

Separately, political groups in the European Parliament warned Thursday that if they do not receive the text of a deal by Sunday they will not be able to ratify it before Britain leaves the EU's single market on December 31.

