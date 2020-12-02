UrduPoint.com
Barnier Says No Guarantee Of Brexit Trade Deal

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal

Brussels, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned Wednesday he can not guarantee he will strike a trade deal with Britain, diplomats said, and the next few days will be crucial.

"We are quickly approaching a make or break moment in the Brexit talks," Barnier told a video meeting of European envoys, a diplomat said, in an account of the video talks confirmed by other sources.

"Intensive negotiations are continuing in London, but as of this morning it is still unclear whether negotiators can bridge the gaps on issues like level playing field, governance and fisheries," Barnier said.

Diplomats said Barnier thought the outcome of the eight months of talks would be decided in the next few days, possibly late on Thursday or Friday.

UK officials do not recognise a formal deadline, but privately agree the next few days could be crucial.

One European diplomat said there was "frustration" among the member state envoys and that "for the moment, we're still not there." "As of today we're not able to say whether there will be an agreement or not," the diplomat added.

Barnier's early morning briefing to envoys came after certain member states -- notably France and the Netherlands -- expressed concerns that the EU negotiation team was giving in too much to UK demands.

"This was mostly an exercise to calm nerves in Paris and elsewhere and to reassure member states that team Barnier will continue to defend core EU interests, including on fisheries," a third diplomat said.

