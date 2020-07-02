Barnier says 'serious divergences' remain in Brexit talks

Brussels, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday said major blockages remained with Britain in Brexit talks after a round of intense negotiations in Brussels.

"Our goal was to get negotiations successfully and quickly on a trajectory to reach an agreement," Barnier said in a statement.

"However, after four days of discussions, serious divergences remain," he added.