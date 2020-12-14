Barnier says some progress in Brexit talks, but gaps remain: EU diplomats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday signalled "some progress" in talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, EU diplomats said, but differences remain on key sticking points.

"There might now be a narrow path to an agreement visible -- if negotiators can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days," an EU diplomat said after a briefing from Barnier.

"There has been some progress in the negotiations over the last few days, but -- sometimes substantial -- gaps still need to be bridged in important areas like fisheries, governance and level playing field."