Barnier Says Some Progress In Brexit Talks, But Gaps Remain: EU Diplomats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Barnier says some progress in Brexit talks, but gaps remain: EU diplomats

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday signalled "some progress" in talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, EU diplomats said, but differences remain on key sticking points.

"There might now be a narrow path to an agreement visible -- if negotiators can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days," an EU diplomat said after a briefing from Barnier.

"There has been some progress in the negotiations over the last few days, but -- sometimes substantial -- gaps still need to be bridged in important areas like fisheries, governance and level playing field."

