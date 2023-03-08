Havana, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Taking to the streets to make your voice heard on International Women's Day is a right taken for granted in most countries. Not in Cuba.

Three activists who sought to obtain permission for demonstrations in different parts of the communist-run island were arrested on January 13, interrogated, and had their phones checked, according to the Red Femenina de Cuba women's network.

The right to assembly and protest is recognized in Cuba's new constitution, adopted in 2019.

But in the absence of a rulebook, anti-government marches are generally banned.

The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) does organize activities, mostly in businesses and schools, but it is linked to the government.

And the younger generation wants more.

"Demonstrating publicly to demand transformative policies from a gender point of view, is the focus worldwide every March 8, except in Cuba," Red Femenina wrote on Twitter on February 20, inviting Cubans instead to join a "Virtual March."