UrduPoint.com

Barred From The Streets, Cubans Mark Women's Day Online

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Barred from the streets, Cubans mark Women's Day online

Havana, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Taking to the streets to make your voice heard on International Women's Day is a right taken for granted in most countries. Not in Cuba.

Three activists who sought to obtain permission for demonstrations in different parts of the communist-run island were arrested on January 13, interrogated, and had their phones checked, according to the Red Femenina de Cuba women's network.

The right to assembly and protest is recognized in Cuba's new constitution, adopted in 2019.

But in the absence of a rulebook, anti-government marches are generally banned.

The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) does organize activities, mostly in businesses and schools, but it is linked to the government.

And the younger generation wants more.

"Demonstrating publicly to demand transformative policies from a gender point of view, is the focus worldwide every March 8, except in Cuba," Red Femenina wrote on Twitter on February 20, inviting Cubans instead to join a "Virtual March."

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Twitter Cuba January February March Women 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

24 minutes ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

2 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

2 hours ago
 Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks ..

Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks to Financial System in Coming ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.