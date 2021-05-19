UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barrel Nose: Whisky-sniffing Dog Hunts Bad Casks

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Barrel nose: Whisky-sniffing dog hunts bad casks

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A one-year-old cocker spaniel named Rocco has been employed to sniff out imperfections in wooden whisky barrels at a Scottish distillery with an aptly named boss.

Any problems he finds among the casks at Grant's whisky distillery in Girvan, southwest Scotland, will be reported to global associate brand director Chris Wooff.

"Wood is a natural material, and the distilling of whisky is an organic process, so our job for Grant's Whisky is to make sure that everything is perfect as the whisky ages in the oak casks," Wooff said.

"The sense of smell of a dog like Rocco is 40 times stronger than a human's, and we've specially selected and trained Rocco to pick up the scent of anything that's not quite right as the whisky matures.

" Rocco was trained for the role for six months and staff have made him a special kennel at the distillery.

Team leader Lianne Noble, who will look after Rocco, said: "The atmosphere lifts wherever Rocco is working, and people can't help but smile in his presence.

"He's a working dog rather than a workplace pet, so we have guidelines in place to make sure he doesn't get disturbed when he's taking a break between shifts, but the boost in morale has been a joy to see."

Related Topics

Job

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

2 minutes ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

15 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

25 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

25 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

27 minutes ago

Berlin Maintains Contact With US on Nord Stream 2 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.