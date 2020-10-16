UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barrett Back As All Blacks Change Five For Second Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Barrett back as All Blacks change five for second Test

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Injuries and form have forced the All Blacks to make five changes, including the return of Beauden Barrett, for the second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Auckland on Sunday.

Injured wing George Bridge and veteran lock Sam Whitelock have been replaced by Caleb Clarke and Topou Vaai, while Rieko Ioane and Codie Taylor drop to the bench to make way for Anton Lienert-Brown and Dane Coles.

Damian McKenzie, a late starter in the drawn first Test when Barrett was ruled out on the eve of the match, will take his place on the bench.

Despite the shake-up, coach Ian Foster said preparation had been "really good" as the All Blacks looked to step up a gear at Eden Park, where they have not lost in 26 years.

"It was our first Test together last weekend and while there were some aspects of our game that we were pretty excited about, especially around our set piece, we didn't get the performance that we wanted, so there has been plenty for us to work on," Foster said.

"We need to be smarter with our ball and more focussed defensively." Aside from the inclusion of Vaai, the starting pack is the same as the one that struggled for parity against the Wallabies in the 16-16 draw that started the four-match series.

The matchday 23 features another new All Black with prop Alex Hodgman set to make his Test debut from the bench.

Vaai and Clarke, who made their debuts last week as replacements, are making their first Test start in their second outing.

The All Blacks replacements also include the 36-Test Scott Barrett, who has been sidelined by a foot injury for the past three months.

He comes into the side while Whitelock undergoes head injury assessment protocols after complaining of headaches after the first Test.

Lienert-Brown's inclusion as the starting centre comes after Ioane ruined the chance for a certain try right on half-time when he dropped the ball when diving over the line.

New Zealand (15-1)Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mounga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell; Tupou Vaai, Patrick Tuipulotu; Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Joe MoodyReserves: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie

Related Topics

Shannon Auckland Hoskins George Same Turkish Lira Sunday All From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

10 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

9 hours ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.