UrduPoint.com

Barricades At Kosovo-Serbia Border Dismantled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:10 PM

Barricades at Kosovo-Serbia border dismantled

Jarinje, Kosovo, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Kosovo Serbs on Saturday removed vehicles they had positioned to block roads leading to border with Serbia, after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to end a tense deadlock.

The former foes were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- mirroring a years-long Serbian practice against vehicles travelling the other way.

Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, angering local Serbs who blocked the roads leading to the border.

Serbia responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the frontier and flying fighter jets over the border region which prompted foreign diplomats to press the two sides to calm tensions and prevent further escalation.

According to a European Union-brokered deal struck Thursday in Brussels, Kosovo was to remove the special police by Saturday and the local Serbs to dismantle the barricades.

NATO-led peacekeepers replaced the Kosovo special police that withdrew on Saturday.

The NATO-led peacekeepers from the KFOR mission will be deployed at the border for the next two weeks, according to the deal.

The removal of barricades and tents in which Serb protesters were sleeping at the roads leading to the two border crossings in Kosovo's tense north was carried out without incident, an AFP correspondent reported.

"It's great that it's all over. We showed Pristina that special police have nothing to do here," a 33-year-old ethnic Serb, who identified him as Slavko, told AFP.

"We don't mind KFOR or ordinary police at crossings." The traffic slowly resumed at the Jarinje crossing with the first trucks that were blocked there for days crossing the border.

In Brussels, the two sides also agreed to put stickers over national symbols on the number plates, a provisional solution until a permanent one is reached.

Both Serbia and Kosovo claimed they had secured the agreement they desired.

The latest row between Serbia and ethnic-Albanian majority Kosovo, that involves the sensitive issue of Kosovo's Serb minority, was the worst in years.

Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a war between independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerrillas and Serbian forces.

Roughly 100 countries, including most EU members and the US have recognised the move, but not Serbia or its allies China and Russia.

EU-brokered dialogue between the two Balkans neighbours, launched a decade ago, has so far failed to achieve normalisation of their ties.

Related Topics

Police Minority Russia China Vehicles Traffic Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

2 minutes ago
 Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared r ..

Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared responsible

2 minutes ago
 'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain ..

'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain admits

2 minutes ago
 Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Qu ..

Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Questioning Next Week - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.