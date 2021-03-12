'Barrier to sell': Brexit slashes UK exports to EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The financial toll of Brexit is clear for exporters like cookware maker Neil Currie: He is buried in new paperwork, has lost orders and the cost of exporting frying pans to France has doubled.

Those are some of the new challenges that companies shipping goods ranging from lobster to pasta and perfume are now facing since Britain left the European Union.

"Britain now looks a little bit toxic," said Neil Currie, managing director of Netherton Foundry, which makes traditional iron and copper cookware in Shropshire, England.

The post-Brexit trade deal struck between the EU and Britain is "a barrier to sell, an additional wall", Currie told AFP.

Official data on Friday confirmed the worst.

British exports to the EU collapsed by a record 41 percent in January, the first full month following Britain's official exit.

The government, however, described the news as "inevitable" due to stockpiling last year, coronavirus lockdowns and "businesses adjusting to our new trading relationship".

Data also revealed that the post-Brexit economy hit reverse overall in January, shrinking 2.9 percent from December also on Covid restrictions.