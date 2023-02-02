UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Urges USA To Play Due Role For Resolving Kashmir Issue

February 02, 2023

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 02 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the USA should play its due role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully in line with the UN security council resolutions.

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen in Washington on Thursday, AJK President office said late Thursday.

Referring to the simmering situation in the held territory the president said that Modi government's 5th August 2019 unilateral move has pushed the region into a quagmire of chaos and uncertainty.

Indian government's illegal and undemocratic actions, he said, had pushed the region to the brink of war.

"Though Pakistan had made several attempts during the recent past to defuse tension in the region and bring India to the negotiation table but Modi government that is pursuing the policy of Hindutva has been reluctant to resume dialogue with Pakistan", the president said adding that it was high time that the Biden administration should use its influence to resume dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Stressing the need for an inclusive dialogue, Barrister Chaudhry said that these negotiations should be tripartite in nature. He said that Kashmiris being a fundamental party to the dispute should be included in the talks process to find out a just and durable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

While seeking an early and amicable settlement of the lingering dispute, he said that the former American President Bill Clinton had also termed Kashmir as the most dangerous conflict in the world.

"The international community, especially the United States and the US Senate, should play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue and stopping the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir", he said.

Later, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while speaking as a special guest at an event said that the dire situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir demands that Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in America should play their role to solve the Kashmir problem and stop Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

