Barrow re-elected as Gambia president: election commission

Banjul, Gambia, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Adama Barrow was on Sunday declared the winner of Gambia's presidential election, by the electoral commission, winning a second term in office in the tiny West African nation.

Chairman of the commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, declared Barrow the winner after announcing the final results to journalists after rival candidates had challenged earlier partial results giving him a commanding lead.