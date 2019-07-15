UrduPoint.com
Barry Weakens, But US Officials Warn Of Heavy Rains, Floods, Tornadoes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Barry weakens, but US officials warn of heavy rains, floods, tornadoes

Mandeville, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Tropical Storm Barry buffeted the US state of Louisiana on Sunday, bringing more heavy rain and a threat of tornadoes and flooding to the region even as it weakened.

Barry, which had briefly become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, was downgraded Saturday to a tropical storm. There have been no reported deaths so far in Louisiana or neighboring states.

Still, as the storm moved inland on a northern track, it packed a serious punch.

Louisianans kept a wary eye on rivers and canals badly swollen by the torrential rainfall, following an extraordinarily wet season farther up the Mississippi River.

This is "the wettest year we've had since 1895," Major General Richard Kaiser, who heads the Mississippi River Commission, said on Fox news.

He said the broad river is "the highest it's been for a long time" -- just below flood stage.

