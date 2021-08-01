(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Qatar's Mutaz Barshim added Olympic gold to his world title as he shared top spot with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi in the men's high jump on Sunday.

Barshim and Tamberi recorded a best clearance of 2.

37 metres whilst Maksim Nedesekau of Belarus also cleared that height for a national record.

Nedesekau though missed out also on gold due to an earlier failure.

It is the first time since 1912 that an Olympic track and field event gold has been shared.