UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Beats Rogers To Storm Into Australian Open Quarters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Barty beats Rogers to storm into Australian Open quarters

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty's defensive mastery flummoxed big-hitting Shelby Rogers on Monday as she stormed into the Australian Open quarter-finals to heighten hopes of a first home winner in 43 years.

The Australian was ruthless in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over the in-form Rogers in one hour and 11 minutes in the fourth round at a crowd-less Rod Laver Arena.

Barty, who is aiming to become the first Australian champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978, plays 25th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals after the Czech beat 18th seed Elise Mertens 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

"I love playing at home and sharing this with my friends and family," said Barty, who hit 21 winners.

"She's a player that can take the game away from you very quickly, so I needed my running shoes on," she said of Rogers, the world number 57.

"I served well and I tried to be in control of as many points as I could." The former French Open champion again appeared unfazed by the absence of home support in the stands, with fans barred until at least Thursday due to Melbourne's snap, five-day lockdown.

Having been pushed to the brink by Rogers just last week in the Yarra Valley Classic quarter-finals, an aggressive Barty stepped up the intensity with strong serving and blunted the American's groundstrokes with a slew of brilliant retrievals.

Barty, who has been carrying a niggle to her heavily strapped left thigh, moved smoothly and counter-attacked superbly to thwart Rogers' aggressive approach with an early break as the American dropped her first set of the tournament.

It was much the same in the second set with Barty using canny slices to toy with 28-year-old Rogers, who was aiming for her third Grand Slam quarter-final.

Barty let slip two match points on serve in the seventh game but calmly closed it out on her next service opportunity.

Australian expectations are rising for Barty, whose side of the draw has opened up with the early exits of defending champion Sofia Kenin, world number five Elina Svitolina and world number six Karolina Pliskova.

American Jennifer Brady is the next highest seed in Barty's bracket at 22.

Barty, 24, reached the quarter-final of her home Slam for the third straight year.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Sofia Same Australian Open Family From Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Welcomes Idea to Host Production of Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Defiant Zuma snubs S.African anti-graft panel, aga ..

5 minutes ago

Himalaya flood disaster hits Delhi water supply

5 minutes ago

Global peace efforts in Afghanistan stressed to co ..

5 minutes ago

French chef Darroze credits femininity for her fiv ..

10 minutes ago

PTI MNAs from Peshawar, Malakand call on PM Imran ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.