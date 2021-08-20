Barty Dominates To Reach WTA Cincinnati Quarter-finals
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:40 AM
Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty powered into the quarter-finals of the WTA Cincinnati Masters on Thursday with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Victoria Azarenka.
The top seed from Australia, playing her first event since an opening-round Tokyo Olympic loss, needed 72 minutes to advance as she works to find hard-court form in her only US Open run-up event.
