Barty fights back to reach Cincinnati last-eight

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Top seed Ashleigh Barty stayed alive at the Cincinnati WTA tournament on Thursday with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

The win, which put her into the quarter-finals, kept her in the chase to return to the WTA top ranking.

Kontaveit was broken at 5-4 in the final set when she was serving for the match.