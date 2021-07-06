(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty and Ons Jabeur will be spurred on not only by a desire to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday but by a greater motivation to go on and win the title.

World number one Barty already has a 2019 French Open title to her credit but to win the Wimbledon crown this year would carry extra significance.

It is the 50th anniversary of the first of two Wimbledon titles for her fellow indigenous Australian, Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Barty -- who is wearing a specially-designed dress in tribute to the 'iconic' scallop one Cawley wore for her 1971 title success -- will play compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

It is the first all-Aussie women's quarter-final at Wimbledon since Cawley beat Wendy Turnbull on the way to her second title in 1980.

Tuesday will also see maximum crowds at Wimbledon for the first time this tournament after the Covid-19 limit of 50% capacity was lifted.

"I'm excited. It's another stepping-stone for me. It's another first," said Barty of reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

"It's kind of going to be a new situation, a new scenario, one that I'm going to look forward to.

"I'm going to enjoy it no matter what. I think it's a stepping stone to what is kind of one of my biggest dreams. We just keep chipping away."Tomljanovic is in her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the age of 28 and although she regretted the manner in which she got there - British teenager Emma Raducanu retiring from their match with breathing difficulties -- she is looking forward to Tuesday.