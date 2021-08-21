UrduPoint.com

Barty Moves Through Into WTA Cincinnati Semi With Kerber

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Barty moves through into WTA Cincinnati semi with Kerber

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty recovered from a break down in the second set to sweep past Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 on Friday and reach the WTA and ATP Cincinnati semi-finals.

The Australian top seed handed her Czech opponent only a third loss since mid-May in the battle of Grand Slam champions.

Krejicikova won Roland Garros in June while Barty claimed the Paris title in 2019 and Wimbledon this season.

"I feel like I did a good job looking after my own serves," Barty said. "For all but one service game, I felt like a lot of the time I was in control.

"It was just staying patient, knowing that I was doing the right things. It was going to take some time." In a Saturday semi-final, Barty will face German Angelique Kerber, who advanced 6-4, 3-3 when Czech opponent Petra Kvitova retired.

Krejcikova has been on a recent run of form, with Barty now accounting for two of her three losses since winning Strasbourg the week before the French Open and then collecting Paris and Prague trophies.

Barty now stands level with Krejcikova -- a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion making her singles debut here -- on 38 match wins this season.

The Aussie has now dispatched two Grand Slam winners in two days after beating two-time Australian Open holder Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

After winning the opening set in 32 minutes over Krejcikova, Barty fell behind a break in the second.

But the deficit was quickly closed as Barty broke her opponent's final two service games of the match.

Barty advanced with seven aces and four breaks of serve in the 72-minute victory.

The Aussie is level 3-3 in her series with Kerber, beating the three-time Grand Slam winner in their most recent match, a Wimbledon semi-final last month.

"Even on days where she's not playing her best tennis, she finds a way to scrap and fight and stay in matches and give herself an opportunity," Barty said of Kerber.

"Angie's one of the best competitors in the world. She knows how to play big tournaments, knows how to play big matches.

"She's confident, she's aggressive, but she's able to run and to move and put the ball in tricky spots, to not let you dictate too much. That's the challenge when you play her."After suffering through an early week rain interruption, Barty was pleased to be playing the day's first match in good weather.

"It was just like a Brisbane summer day," she said. "The heat's certainly not a problem for me."

Related Topics

Tennis Weather World German Job Victoria Brisbane Prague Strasbourg Paris Cincinnati June 2019 Australian Open All From Best Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

1 minute ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

1 minute ago
 Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

18 minutes ago
 WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

18 minutes ago
 Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in ..

Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.