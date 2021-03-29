UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Ousts Azarenka While Cilic Advances At Miami Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Barty ousts Azarenka while Cilic advances at Miami Open

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Top-ranked defending champion Ashleigh Barty advanced to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Monday by outlasting former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

Australia's Barty broke five times, the last when Azarenka netted a forehand volley to end matters after one hour and 52 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barty, who had to save a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Kristina Kucova in the second round, will next face the winner of a later match between seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova.

Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, dominated the first set but Azarenka broke her for a 2-0 lead in the second, then fought back from 0-40 down to hold for 3-0 on the way to forcing a third set, the Aussie failing to a point off her second serve in the second set.

Barty and Azarenka traded breaks in the second and third games of the final set. Azarenka denied Barty on two break chances in the fourth game but the 24-year-old Queenslander broke in the sixth to seize the lead and again on the final point.

On the men's side, Croatia's 32-year-old Marin Cilic defeated Italy's 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 in 74 minutes to reach the round of 16.

"Very pleased with today," Cilic said. "Just have to battle it out with these youngsters. I've got to keep the heads high for the veterans on the tour." World number 45 Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, feels he is working his way back into match fitness.

"I felt really well in the practices. The off-season went really well," he said. "Just missing matches. It just hurts the game a bit." Next up for Cilic is Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev or Hungary's 40th-ranked Marton Fucsovics.

Canada's Milos Raonic, ranked 19th, advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over France's 30th-ranked Ugo Humbert.

He will next face either Canadian sixth seed Denis Shapovalov or 26th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Related Topics

World Russia France Victoria Lead Miami Italy Belarus Poland Croatia Hungary 2019 From US Open

Recent Stories

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

18 minutes ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

47 minutes ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

47 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

48 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.