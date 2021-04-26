UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Tops WTA Rankings For 70th Week After Win In Stuttgart

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Barty tops WTA rankings for 70th week after win in Stuttgart

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty, who won in Stuttgart at the weekend, remains comfortably the world number one for the 70th week, 1,855 points ahead of the Japanese Naomi Osaka in the WTA rankings published on Monday.

The Australian, who opted to skip much of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 safety concerns, has benefitted from an interim system, put in place for the duration of the pandemic, allowing players to count their best 16 tournaments dating back to March 2019 instead of the usual 52-week cycle.

The 25-year-old has underlined her credentials by winning three tour titles in 2021. She has not lost to a top-10 player since being beaten by Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens in the WTA Finals round-robin match in Shenzhen in 2019.

Karolina Muchova makes her first appearance in the top 20 while Sorana Cirstea, who won her second circuit title in Istanbul on Sunday 13 years after the first, climbs nine places to 58th.

WTA rankings as of April 26: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9655 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7800 3. Simona Halep (ROM) 7050 4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5915 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835 6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5265 7. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5205 8. Serena Williams (USA) 4850 9. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4660 10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4405 (+1) 11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4315 (+1) 12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4160 (-2) 13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4120 14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765 15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3526 16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3480 (+1) 17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3453 (-1) 18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3236 19. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3020 20. Karolina Muchova (CZE) 2781 (+2) Other:58. Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 1429 (+9)

Related Topics

USA World Victoria Sofia Shenzhen Stuttgart Osaka Istanbul March April Sunday 2019 2020 From Best Top Pakistan Oilfields Limited Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

28 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

35 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

36 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine to Be R ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.