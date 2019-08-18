UrduPoint.com
Barty's Quest For Return To No. 1 Ended By Kuznetsova

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Barty's quest for return to No. 1 ended by Kuznetsova

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's Ashleigh Barty lost the chance to return to the WTA top ranking on Saturday, losing to Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the WTA Cincinnati Masters semi-finals.

Kuznetsova, a 34-year-old double Grand Slam champion, broke the Aussie top seed three times in the opening set and began the second set with a break in showing complete domination.

Kuznetsova will play for the title on Sunday against the winner of a later semi-final between Americans Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys.

