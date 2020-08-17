Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Mathew Barzal scored at 4:28 of overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over Washington on Sunday and put the Capitals on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference playoff series.

Canada's Barzal skated in alone and scored on a backhand from in close against goaltender Braden Holtby at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to give the Islanders a 3-0 series lead.

"I have had that play a few times this year and I've looked five-hole, looked short side. I decided to take this one to the far post," Barzal said.

New York can eliminate Washington from the first round playoff series by winning game four in Toronto on Tuesday.

Anders Lee also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the sixth-seeded Islanders.

Barzal's goal came moments after Varlamov made a breakaway save on Washington's Jakub Vrana.

"Your goalie's your eraser," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "Your goaltender can erase all your mistakes, and we made a couple of mistakes there, and (Varlamov) erased it." Holtby made 32 saves, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a power play goal for Washington.

Also, Alexander Radulov scored at 16:05 of overtime to give the Dallas stars a 5-4 win against the Calgary Flames in game four of their Western Conference series in Edmonton, Alberta.

The winning goal was originally given to John Klingberg, but a video review showed that forward Radulov tipped in Klingberg's shot.

Klingberg also had two assists as Dallas levelled the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Joe Pavelski, signed as a free agent in the offseason after spending 13 years in San Jose, scored his first career playoff hat trick.

Game five is Tuesday.