- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Baseball: MLB Playoff Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:10 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Saturday in the Major League Baseball playoffs League Championship Series (series best-of-seven): National LeagueAtlanta Braves 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 2(Atlanta wins series 4-2)
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021
Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines
Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death
Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar
Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Elevated arsenic level in water puts Multanites' lives at risk4 minutes ago
-
Braves defeat Dodgers to reach World Series4 minutes ago
-
Colombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured23 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan holds polls with reform-touting strongman a shoo-in24 minutes ago
-
All Blacks overpower US Eagles 104-14 to launch northern tour24 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rick gains strength as it advances on Mexico24 minutes ago
-
Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire24 minutes ago
-
Langer says he has player support, wants to extend contract24 minutes ago
-
Somalia's Khadar Ahmed wins top prize at Fespaco film fest24 minutes ago
-
Verstappen storms to pole position at US Grand Prix24 minutes ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors24 minutes ago
-
All Blacks get confidence boost ahead of European journey24 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.