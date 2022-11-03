- Home
Baseball: MLB World Series Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :result on Wednesday in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series championship: At PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Phillies 0 Houston Astros 5(Series tied 2-2)
