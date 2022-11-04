- Home
Baseball: MLB World Series Results
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 10:20 AM
Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :result on Thursday in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series championship: At PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Phillies 2 Houston Astros 3(Houston lead series 3-2)
