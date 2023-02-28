UrduPoint.com

Baseball Rule Changes Divide Opinion As Season Looms

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :After nearly 150 years of ploughing its own unapologetically somnolent furrow in an increasingly frenetic US sporting landscape, baseball is finally hitting the accelerator.

But new rules designed to make "America's pastime" a faster, more fan-friendly spectacle have divided opinion after being rolled out in pre-season games which got underway last week.

The biggest talking point has been the introduction of a pitch clock that sets fixed time limits for pitchers and batters.

Under the new rules, pitchers have 15 seconds to begin their throwing motion if the bases are empty, and 20 seconds when runners are on base.

Pitchers will be charged a ball if they are unable to get a pitch off before the clock runs out.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

