Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) : result of Major League Baseball World Series game three at Globe Life Field, Arlington , Texas on Friday: Los Angeles Dodgers 6 Tampa Bay Rays 2( Los Angeles lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

