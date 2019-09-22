UrduPoint.com
Baseball's Padres Sack Manager Andy Green

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green on Saturday with eight games remaining in what will be their ninth straight losing Major League Baseball season.

Green had two more seasons remaining on his contract, but the Padres, 69-85 heading into a Saturday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, said they don't believe he's the coach to take a talented team "to the next level." "I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately." The Padres went 274-366 under Green, with four straight losing seasons. They finished last, fourth and last, respectively, in the National League West in his first three seasons.

San Diego last appeared in the playoffs in 2006.

Green was hired for his first managerial job prior to the 2016 season and has helped with a major rebuilding project that has included the acquisition of Eric Hosmer, who helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series, in 2018 and of slugger Manny Machado this season.

The emergence of rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. early in the season was another promising sign for the club, but Tatis was shut down early with back trouble and the Padres have floundered late.

"Andy's class, dignity and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded," Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement.

Bench coach Rod Barajas will serve as interim manager for the rest of the season.

