Basel Indoor Tournament Is Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Basel indoor tournament is cancelled

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Swiss Indoor tennis tournament in Basel, scheduled from October 24 to November 1, has been cancelled in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced Tuesday.

"The ATP has officially approved the cancellation request from Basel, even though the tournament management had already declared in mid-June that it would be irresponsible and unrealistic to organise the event because of the medical, social and economic uncertainty linked to the situation," the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers had said they believed a tournament with social distancing or behind closed doors was impractical.

The 50th edition of the tournament, which Roger Federer has won 10 times, will take place next year from October 23-31.

The tennis season has been at a standstill since mid-March due to COVID-19. The ATP has set the resumption date for mid-August in the United States in Washington, with the US Open (August 31-September 13) behind closed doors and Roland Garros (September 27-October 11) in front of a reduced attendance.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

