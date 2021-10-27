BASF raises 2021 outlook again after strong third quarter

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :German chemical giant BASF raised its outlook for 2021 again on Wednesday, the third time it has done so this year, on the back of high demand for its products and higher prices.

The group, based in Ludwigshafen, sees revenues sitting between 76-78 billion Euros ($88-$90 billion) in 2021, up from an estimated range of 74-77 billion euros.

In terms of operating profit, a measure closely watched by investors, the result should end up between 7.5-8 billion euros, a notch higher than the previous target of 7-7.5 billion euros.

The improved outlook comes as global supply bottlenecks and other coronavirus-related disruptions slow production in the manufacturing sector.

From July to September, the group booked a net profit of 1.4 billion euros, after significant losses in excess of 2.1 billion euros in pandemic-blighted 2020.

BASF, whose chemicals are used in pharmaceuticals, cleaning products, food and agriculture, saw sales increase by 42 percent in comparison with the previous year to 19.7 billion euros.

The company "increased prices by 36 percent and volumes by six percent" over the same quarter last year, BASF board chairman Martin Brudermueller said in a statement.

The chemical giant's operating profit in the quarter rose to 1.9 billion euros, up from 581 million the previous year, driven by sales in its chemicals and materials business.