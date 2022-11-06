UrduPoint.com

BASF To Build Neopentyl Glycol Plant At Zhanjiang Verbund Site In China

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BASF to build Neopentyl Glycol plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :German chemical giant BASF SE will invest in a new world-scale Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) plant with an annual production capacity of 80,000 tonnes at its Verbund site in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.

With the new NPG plant expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, BASF's global NPG capacity will rise from 255,000 tonnes to 335,000 tonnes annually, strengthening the company's position as one of the world's leading NPG manufacturers.

BASF Intermediates Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Vasilios Galanos said, "Investing in an NPG plant at the Zhanjiang Verbund site will enable us to support the growing demand from customers in Asia, particularly in the field of powder coatings in China. Leveraging the synergies arising from our unique Verbund model and top-notch technologies, we are confident that our investment in the NPG plant will enhance our competitive edge mainly in China, the world's largest chemical market.

"Boasting high chemical and thermal stability, NPG is an intermediate mainly used in the production of powder coating resins, which are particularly successful in the construction industry and for the coating of household appliances. Due to their low volatile organic compounds (VOC), powder coatings enable their users to comply with VOC emissions standards by reducing the release of VOCs by up to 50 percent compared to liquid coatings.

The Verbund site is the first wholly foreign-funded project in China's heavy chemical industry. It covers an area of approximately 9 square kilometers and is expected to gain a total investment of up to 10 billion Euros by 2030. It is BASF's largest investment to date.

Related Topics

World China German Company Zhanjiang SITE Market From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.