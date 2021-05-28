Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has overseen one of the century's bloodiest conflicts, has been re-elected for a fourth term, renewing his stranglehold on power.

With his campaign slogan, "Hope through work", Assad cast himself as the sole architect of a reconstruction phase for the war-ravaged country.

His matter-of-course win in Wednesday's poll, the second in a decade, is a slap in the face of foreign and domestic opponents.

Assad took 95 percent of the vote, the parliamentary speaker announced Thursday, amid accusations from Western countries that the election was "neither free nor fair".

In appearance -- whether in person or in the many portraits in the capital Damascus -- Assad usually eschews the military garb favoured by former strongmen such as Iraq's Saddam Hussein or Libya's Moamer Kadhafi.

Instead, he opts for a sharp-cut business suit and sober tie.

In official meetings, during interviews and even on the frontlines, the cold and enigmatic 55-year-old -- an ophthalmologist by training -- can almost appear timid, and speaks calmly but firmly.

Even at the height of the war, Assad was unwavering in the belief he would crush a rebellion that he says was waged by "terrorists" seeking his overthrow with assistance from the West and Arab Gulf countries.