UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bashar Al-Assad, Syria's Iron-fisted President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's iron-fisted president

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has overseen one of the century's bloodiest conflicts, has been re-elected for a fourth term, renewing his stranglehold on power.

With his campaign slogan, "Hope through work", Assad cast himself as the sole architect of a reconstruction phase for the war-ravaged country.

His matter-of-course win in Wednesday's poll, the second in a decade, is a slap in the face of foreign and domestic opponents.

Assad took 95 percent of the vote, the parliamentary speaker announced Thursday, amid accusations from Western countries that the election was "neither free nor fair".

In appearance -- whether in person or in the many portraits in the capital Damascus -- Assad usually eschews the military garb favoured by former strongmen such as Iraq's Saddam Hussein or Libya's Moamer Kadhafi.

Instead, he opts for a sharp-cut business suit and sober tie.

In official meetings, during interviews and even on the frontlines, the cold and enigmatic 55-year-old -- an ophthalmologist by training -- can almost appear timid, and speaks calmly but firmly.

Even at the height of the war, Assad was unwavering in the belief he would crush a rebellion that he says was waged by "terrorists" seeking his overthrow with assistance from the West and Arab Gulf countries.

Related Topics

Election Century Syria Business Vote Iraq Damascus Libya From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

9 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

9 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

8 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.